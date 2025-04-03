© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

April 10, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 26

Season 55 Episode 26 | 26m 46s

This week on NewsDepth: NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, return to earth Extreme rainfall and tornadoes hit parts of the U.S. Take a hike! Just like Grandma Gatewood did back in 1955. An iceberg in the Antarctic unearths new aquatic discoveries!

Aired: 04/08/25
NewsDepth
April 3, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 25
This week on the show: Dept. of Education, Canada & Interview with a firefighter!
Episode: S55 E25 | 26:46
NewsDepth
March 20, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 24
This week on the show: Dept. of Education, Women’s History Month, & Spring!
Episode: S55 E24 | 26:46
NewsDepth
March 13, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 23
This week on the show: Tariffs, Fruits, & Polar Plunge!
Episode: S55 E23 | 26:46
NewsDepth
March 6, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 22
This week on the show: Tariffs, Eggs, Sleep & Ohio’s Birthday!
Episode: S55 E22 | 26:46
NewsDepth
February 27, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 21
This week on the show: Floods, National Parks, & HBCUs!
Episode: S55 E21 | 26:46
NewsDepth
February 21, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 20
This week on the show: Pennies, Inventors, & Lucy!
Episode: S55 E20 | 26:46
NewsDepth
February 14, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 19
This week on the show: The Super Bowl, Tariffs, & A Historic Shipyard!
Episode: S55 E19 | 26:46
NewsDepth
February 6, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 18
This week on the show: Immigration, Egg Prices, & Black History Month!
Episode: S55 E18 | 26:46
NewsDepth
January 31, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 17
This week on the show: Snow in the south, Food, & Fashion!
Episode: S55 E17 | 26:46
NewsDepth
January 23, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 16
This week on the show: Inauguration, Gaza Ceasefire, & Cool Students!
Episode: S55 E16 | 26:46
NewsDepth: Inbox
We want to hear from you.
Answer the weekly question now!
NewsDepth: Poll
A new question every week.
Vote in this week's poll!
NewsDepth: A+ Award
NewsDepth is pleased to reward positive student or school activity and achievement!
Nominate a Student!
NewsDepth Teacher E-Newsletter
Stay in the know about NewsDepth! Each week the NewsDepth team sends out an e-newsletter that gives a sneak peek at the upcoming episode and its related classroom resources.
Subscribe Now!
Teacher Information and Resources
  1. About NewsDepth
  2. Meet the NewsDepth Hosts
  3. NewsDepth Episode Schedule
  4. NewsDepth Teacher Resource Corner
  5. Connect with NewsDepth