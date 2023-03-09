March 16, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 21

Extras
Petting Zoo: Blind Boy Gets a New Companion
Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury
Heavy snow impacts much of California. And snowpacks could help Lake Mead’s water levels.
Governor DeWine visits the community after the train crash.
Petting Zoo: Cat vs. Microwave
Petting Zoo: Dog Library
A train carrying hazardous materials derails in Ohio.
Petting Zoo: Manatees Try to Stay Warm
President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
Petting Zoo: Zoo Pups Join Wild Wolf Packs
All
-
All
-
NewsDepth Season 53
-
NewsDepth Season 52
-
NewsDepth Season 51
-
NewsDepth Season 50
-
NewsDepth Season 49
-
NewsDepth Season 48
-
NewsDepth Season 47
Heavy snow impacts much of California. And snowpacks could help Lake Mead’s water levels.
Governor DeWine visits the community after the train crash.
A train carrying hazardous materials derails in Ohio.
President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
The U.S. has reached the national debt ceiling. What does that mean?
In this week’s episode, the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco is brought to Capitol Hill.
Around the world, protesters are unhappy with their leaders.
Storms in California bring rain, flooding, and snow. Planes are grounded nationwide.
The US had a frosty Christmas, due to a massive winter storm. Mars also got some snow.
The holidays are here! and that means… It's shopping season.