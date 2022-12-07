© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Dec. 8, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 10

Season 53 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

In this week’s episode, We have a round-up of some big moments from the World Cup. A youth dance team is bringing joy the world over. The world’s biggest active volcano has erupted in Hawaii. And an environmental expert answers your questions about their job.

Aired: 12/07/22
Dec. 8, 2022 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 10
