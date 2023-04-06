© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

April 20, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 25

Season 53 Episode 25 | 26m 46s

In this week’s episode, we’re celebrating Earth Day by taking action. Natalia takes us to a solar farm, to learn about renewable energy. A biochemist answers student questions about their job. And a public library in Texas is on the brink of closing.

Aired: 04/18/23
April 20, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 25
April 6, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 24
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
April 6, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 24
Joe Biden wants to ban the social media app TikTok. Mary tells us about ‘wacky’ Ohio laws.
Episode: S53 E24 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: First Eaglet of the Season Hatches
Watch 1:58
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: First Eaglet of the Season Hatches
Petting Zoo: First Eaglet of the Season Hatches
Clip: S53 E24 | 1:58
Petting Zoo: Adventurous Seal Explores Maine
Watch 2:07
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Adventurous Seal Explores Maine
Petting Zoo: Adventurous Seal Explores Maine
Clip: S53 E23 | 2:07
March 30, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 23
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 30, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 23
The International Crime Court is trying to hold Russia accountable.
Episode: S53 E23 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: Recovered Bald Eagle Released
Watch 1:59
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Recovered Bald Eagle Released
Petting Zoo: Recovered Bald Eagle Released
Clip: S53 E22 | 1:59
March 23, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 22
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 23, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 22
Bank failures bring uncertainty to the US economy. Texas is taking over Houston's schools.
Episode: S53 E22 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: Blind Boy Gets a New Companion
Watch 1:59
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Blind Boy Gets a New Companion
Petting Zoo: Blind Boy Gets a New Companion
Clip: S53 E21 | 1:59
March 16, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 21
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 16, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 21
The culmination of many issues brings attention to food insecurity around the world.
Episode: S53 E21 | 26:46
March 9, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 20
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 9, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 20
Heavy snow impacts much of California. And snowpacks could help Lake Mead’s water levels.
Episode: S53 E20 | 26:46
Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury
Watch 3:23
NewsDepth
Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury
Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury
Clip: S53 E20 | 3:23
March 2, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 19
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
March 2, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 19
Governor DeWine visits the community after the train crash.
Episode: S53 E19 | 26:46
Feb. 23, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 18
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Feb. 23, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 18
A train carrying hazardous materials derails in Ohio.
Episode: S53 E18 | 26:46
Feb. 16, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 17
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Feb. 16, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 17
President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
Episode: S53 E17 | 26:46
Feb. 9, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 16
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Feb. 9, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 16
The U.S. has reached the national debt ceiling. What does that mean?
Episode: S53 E16 | 26:46
Feb. 2, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 15
Watch 26:46
NewsDepth
Feb. 2, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 15
In this week’s episode, the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco is brought to Capitol Hill.
Episode: S53 E15 | 26:46
