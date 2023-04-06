April 20, 2023 | NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 25

Extras
Joe Biden wants to ban the social media app TikTok. Mary tells us about ‘wacky’ Ohio laws.
Petting Zoo: First Eaglet of the Season Hatches
Petting Zoo: Adventurous Seal Explores Maine
The International Crime Court is trying to hold Russia accountable.
Petting Zoo: Recovered Bald Eagle Released
Bank failures bring uncertainty to the US economy. Texas is taking over Houston's schools.
Petting Zoo: Blind Boy Gets a New Companion
The culmination of many issues brings attention to food insecurity around the world.
Heavy snow impacts much of California. And snowpacks could help Lake Mead’s water levels.
Petting Zoo: Sled Dog Returns After Injury
NewsDepth Season 53
-
NewsDepth Season 52
-
NewsDepth Season 51
-
NewsDepth Season 50
-
NewsDepth Season 49
-
NewsDepth Season 48
-
NewsDepth Season 47
Governor DeWine visits the community after the train crash.
A train carrying hazardous materials derails in Ohio.
President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
The U.S. has reached the national debt ceiling. What does that mean?
In this week’s episode, the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco is brought to Capitol Hill.