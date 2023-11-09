November 16, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 9

Extras
This week on the show: Voting & Civic Participation, the environment impacts the economy.
This week on the show: new Speaker, the Philippine-China dispute over territory.
Happy Halloween! In this spooky episode, we talk bats, R.L. Stine, and a Cleveland bridge.
Israel has declared war over the Gaza Strip.
Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy has been voted out.
The House passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown. But what does that mean?
The US southern border is seeing an increase in immigration.
The Taylor Swift concert tour made a big impact on local economies.
Petting Zoo: Pair of Parrots Steal the Softball Show
All
-
All
-
NewsDepth Season 54
-
NewsDepth Season 53
-
NewsDepth Season 52
-
NewsDepth Season 51
-
NewsDepth Season 50
-
NewsDepth Season 49
-
NewsDepth Season 48
-
NewsDepth Season 47
This week on the show: Voting & Civic Participation, the environment impacts the economy.
This week on the show: new Speaker, the Philippine-China dispute over territory.
Happy Halloween! In this spooky episode, we talk bats, R.L. Stine, and a Cleveland bridge.
Israel has declared war over the Gaza Strip.
Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy has been voted out.
The House passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown. But what does that mean?
The US southern border is seeing an increase in immigration.
The Taylor Swift concert tour made a big impact on local economies.
The end of the pandemic has brought changes to immigration policy.