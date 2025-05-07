A+: Fort Meigs Doggy Drive

Fourth grade students at Fort Meigs Elementary won this week’s A+ Award after being inspired by the poetry book Love That Dog!

The book explores themes of love and loss through the story of a boy and his dog.

Tied to their participation in the K9 Student Teacher Program with The Ability Center, the students launched a doggy support drive, collecting supplies for service and facility dogs in training.

Led by their teachers and language pathologist Mrs. Sparks, the students went above and beyond—making posters, hosting donation tables, and even giving up recess—demonstrating what it truly means to have a great heart!

