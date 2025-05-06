© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Petting Zoo: Ru's First Day

Published May 6, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT

At Meadow View Elementary in Colorado, School Resource Officers David Knight and Scott Gillespie introduced students to "Ru's First Day," a heartfelt book written by Ru—a therapy dog who communicates best through typing.

The story, centered on Ru's nervous feelings about starting middle school, resonated with the sixth graders preparing for their own transition.

With support from therapy dogs Ru and Buttercup, the officers aim to ease students’ anxieties and tackle age-specific challenges through relatable storytelling, bringing smiles and comfort to the classroom.

