Your Answers: Write a Book About NewsHound!

NewsHound has put together his summer reading list, and he loved reading all your stories!

For our write-to-us this week, he had you: Write a book as NewsHound!

Students sent us emails to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their books.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

Here is my poem story book written as NewsHound:

NewsHound, NewsHound, I make a barking sound,

Love my ice cream, and love posting funny doggy memes,

I am the best reporter, Even if Gabriel steals my spotlight,

At least I get a section, To show all my dog might,

I totally... trained Gabriel Kramer how to do his job,

This is hard work and now I want a treat,

But I guess I can stay and drink some dog pop,

And maybe we can meet,

Anyway, this poem is by the amazing all star NewsHound.

Goodbye my fellow doggy well NewsHound lovers. WOOF!

— Rebecca, Richardson Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

There was a dog, named NewsHound! He would love to include animals in every video, and he is a very kind dog who also guides students through new things they're learning about and shows more new topics. He is the best dog anyone could have!

— Ny'La, Winchester Trail Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I loved the things related to animals I have pulled up for you guys over the year. I hope you liked them all just the same. It is okay if you didn't, I just like fair treatment to everything and everyone. No offense, but I am ready to relax and take a break over the summer. It is hard work pulling up all of these stories every week. Thanks again for watching the Petting Zoo every week. It really means a lot to me.

Love, NewsHound

— Emily, Minster Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

Hi there, I’m Newshound, your friendly news-fetching pup! Today I ate some treats from my person—how pawsome is that? I even got to share some treats! Afterward, I shared the story with all my viewers so they can get some treats too! Now it’s time for nap. Being a news dog is rewarding!

— Yousif, Gilles-Sweet Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Once upon a time NewsHound went to the store to get his extra treats. But Gabriel Kramer did not know so he was doing it secretly. When NewsHound got there, he got all the things he wanted and bought it with Gabriel's credit card. When he got home Gabriel Kramer was EXTREMELY MAD. The end.

— Nihal, Strongsville High School

