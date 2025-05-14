Extra Episode! | NewsDepth Season 55

Miss us already? We have an extra episode for you!

On this episode of NewsDepth:

Minnesota shares some data on the first year of their free school lunch program.

A Wisconsin school has a new tool that helps nonverbal kids make new friends.

Adaptive youth sled hockey team filling the gap in the sport.

And we learn about olympic star Jesse Owens who was a force as an athlete and an activist.

Culinary (adjective): Having to do with cooking or the kitchen.

Alopecia (noun): Medical term for the partial or complete absence of hair.

Adaptive (adjective): Describes an activity that has been modified to help individuals to participate in a sport or activity.

Inclusivity in sports ensures that athletes of all backgrounds, abilities, and identities feel seen, supported, and empowered to perform at their best.

It also fosters a culture of respect and representation, inspiring future generations to embrace diversity both on and off the field. – not to mention that getting to play with all your friends makes the games a lot more fun!

The classroom discussion question this week is: Why is inclusion in sports important?

Students can send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their thoughts.

One year into the Minnesota free school meals program, the state's leaders are defending the decision to go millions of dollars over budget to serve nearly 150 million meals to students.

We want to know what you think: Should schools give out free lunch?

Discuss it with your peers! Why do you think schools should offer free lunch? Or why do you think students should bring in their own lunch?

You can share your thoughts by sending us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org

Teachers, tell us how we did this season!

Take a moment to complete our Season 55 Survey to share your input about NewsDepth.

Tell us what we did right and where we can improve. We want to make next season even better!