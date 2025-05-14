A+: SMASH Collaborative

At Grant Elementary in Lakewood, the SMASH Collaborative—a group of 3rd to 5th grade students—combined games and breakfast in a creative way by building a domino chain with over 200 cereal boxes to support a cereal drive.

Led by four teachers (Shields, Maasgras, Shwab, and Holland), the group collected cereal to donate to two local charities: the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation and Friends in Tents.

SMASH focuses on collaboration and empathy, regularly engaging in projects to help those in need.

The domino idea came from a 4th grader Henry, and the whole school participated!

Their efforts earned them this week’s A+ award!

