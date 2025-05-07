NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 30

This week on NewsDepth:

Did you know there are islands on Lake Erie?

We visited a museum all about Cedar Point.

We met some horses helping people build their strength and confidence.

And we learn how to create a dopamine menu for when we’re feeling down.

Archipelago (noun): A group of islands.

Geode (noun): A stone with a hollow space inside lined with crystals or mineral matter.

Therapeutic Horsemanship (noun): Form of therapy that involves activities with horses to help with a person’s physical or mental health.

Dopamine (noun): A chemical compound that is in charge of the brain’s rewards system; it helps to regulate moods, motivation, cognition, and even movement.

NewsHound is putting together his summer reading list, and he’d love to read all your stories!

For our write-to-us this week, he’d like to you to: Write a book as NewsHound!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their books!

Summer is almost here!

On this week’s episode, we take a tour of the islands on Lake Erie, and we reminisce on the history of Cedar Point.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What are you looking forward to this summer?

Students can choose between: vacation, staycation, getting a break from school, catching up on your hobbies, or simply hanging out with friends and family

Click here to vote!

Teachers, tell us how we did this season!

Take a moment to complete our Season 55 Survey to share your input about NewsDepth.

Tell us what we did right and where we can improve. We want to make next season even better!