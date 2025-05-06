Sketchbook: Cedar Point Museum

A new exhibit at the Merry-Go-Round Museum in downtown Sandusky celebrates over 150 years of Cedar Point history through the personal collection of longtime fan and Sandusky native David Kaman.

The Cedar Point Historical Museum showcases a vast array of memorabilia—including vintage postcards, signage, souvenir mugs, and historic photos—collected by Kaman over five decades!

Highlights include a ribbon from 1893, a World War I souvenir helmet, and a cherished 1931 photo of Kaman’s mother and uncle at the park.

Supported by fellow enthusiasts like former park operations director Candy Frankowski, the exhibit invites visitors to relive fond memories of America’s beloved amusement park.