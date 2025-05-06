© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Education
NewsDepth

Sketchbook: Cedar Point Museum

By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published May 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT

A new exhibit at the Merry-Go-Round Museum in downtown Sandusky celebrates over 150 years of Cedar Point history through the personal collection of longtime fan and Sandusky native David Kaman.

The Cedar Point Historical Museum showcases a vast array of memorabilia—including vintage postcards, signage, souvenir mugs, and historic photos—collected by Kaman over five decades!

Highlights include a ribbon from 1893, a World War I souvenir helmet, and a cherished 1931 photo of Kaman’s mother and uncle at the park.

Supported by fellow enthusiasts like former park operations director Candy Frankowski, the exhibit invites visitors to relive fond memories of America’s beloved amusement park.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Sketchbook
Jean-Marie Papoi
Jean-Marie Papoi is a digital producer for the arts &amp; culture team at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Jean-Marie Papoi