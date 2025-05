A zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota zoo has welcomed a two-toed sloth, much to the surprise and delight of the guests who got to witness the rare moment firsthand!

Sago, a Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, gave birth unexpectedly in front of visitors.

The rare public birth drew crowds from across the country.

While the baby sloth is hard to spot due to Sago’s protectiveness, zookeepers monitor its health daily.