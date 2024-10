Politics On Point: Registering to Vote!

Voter registration is the first step toward having a say in government.

To register, you need to be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old by Election Day.

First-time voters fill out a registration form with their name, address, birthdate, ID information, and signature.

The registration deadline is 30 days before the election.

If you’ve moved or changed your name, you can also update your details with the board of elections before the deadline.

Once registered, you'll receive an acknowledgment card with your polling location.

Bring your ID to vote, and after voting, you’ll proudly wear an "I Voted" sticker!



Discussion Questions:

Why do you think voter registration is an important part of the election process? How does it help ensure fair elections?

What are the basic requirements for registering to vote in the U.S.? Why do you think these requirements are in place?

Have you ever thought about registering to vote when you turn 18? Why is it important for young people to participate in elections?



Read the Script:

[ABBY MARSHALL / IDEASTREAM]: TODAY ON POLITICS ON POINT, WE'RE GOING TO TALK ABOUT SOMETHING SUPER IMPORTANT—REGISTERING TO VOTE!

VOTING IS A WAY FOR CITIZENS TO HAVE A SAY IN HOW THEIR GOVERNMENT IS RUN, AND VOTER REGISTRATION IS THE FIRST STEP TO VOTING.

SO, HOW CAN A FIRST TIME VOTER REGISTER TO VOTE? WELL, IT’S EASIER THAN YOU MIGHT THINK! COME WITH ME TO THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS TO FIND OUT.

[POP INTRO]

[TONY KALOGER / CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS]: MY NAME IS TONY KALOGER. I'M DEPUTY DIRECTOR HERE AT THE CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS.

[MIKE WEST / CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS]: MY NAME'S MIKE WEST. I'M THE MANAGER OF THE COMMUNITY OUTREACH DEPARTMENT FOR THE CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS.

[MIKE WEST / CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS]: IF YOU WANT TO BE A VOTER AND I HOPE YOU DO, YOU HAVE TO BE A US CITIZEN. YOU HAVE TO BE 18 YEARS OLD. OR IF YOU'RE GOING TO BE 18 ON OR BEFORE THE NOVEMBER ELECTION, YOU CAN REGISTER AND VOTE AS WELL.

[TONY KALOGER / CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS]: WHEN YOU REGISTER TO VOTE, YOU'LL FILL OUT A FORM. YOU'LL PUT YOUR FIRST NAME, LAST NAME AND MIDDLE INITIAL. YOU ALSO PUT YOUR CURRENT ADDRESS ON THE REGISTRATION CARD. ALSO, YOUR DATE OF BIRTH, YOUR I.D., WHICH WOULD INCLUDE A DRIVER'S LICENSE OR LAST FOUR DIGITS OF YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER, AND YOU WOULD SIGN IT AS WELL.

[TONY KALOGER / CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS]: THE REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS 30 DAYS BEFORE THE ELECTION. AND AT THAT POINT, THE VOTER REGISTRATION DATABASE IS LOCKED IN FOR ALL THE PEOPLE WHO WILL BE VOTING IN THAT ELECTION. AND IT'S IMPORTANT, IF YOU HAVE NEVER REGISTERED, YOU NEED TO REGISTER BEFORE. ALSO, IF YOU'VE MOVED OR HAD A NAME CHANGE, YOU CAN UPDATE IT AT THAT TIME AND STILL BE ABLE TO VOTE A REGULAR BALLOT. HOWEVER, IF YOU ARE REGISTERED, BUT MAYBE YOU MOVED AND DIDN'T UPDATE YOUR ADDRESS THE MONTH BEFORE, YOU CAN STILL VOTE ON ELECTION DAY OR EARLY HERE AT THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS BY COMPLETING A PROVISIONAL BALLOT.

[TONY KALOGER / CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS]: SO AFTER YOU SUBMIT YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION CARD, WE HAVE WORKERS WHO WILL PUT IT INTO OUR VOTER REGISTRATION DATABASE. THAT INFORMATION IS COMPARED WITH THE BUREAU OF MOTOR VEHICLES AND THE SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION. AFTER YOUR REGISTRATION IS PROCESSED. WE MAIL YOU WHAT'S CALLED AN ACKNOWLEDGMENT CARD. AND ON THAT CARD SENT TO YOU, TOO. AND WITH THAT, IT WILL PROVIDE WHAT YOUR CURRENT VOTING LOCATION WOULD BE IF YOU WANT TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY.

[MIKE WEST / CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS]: MOST PEOPLE COME TO VOTE WITH A DRIVER'S LICENSE OR STATE ID CARD, AND THAT'S VERY CONVENIENT BECAUSE IF YOU LOOK AT THE BACK OF THEM, THERE'S A BARCODE AND WE SCAN THAT BARCODE AND THEIR INFORMATION IMMEDIATELY COMES TO US ON A SCREEN SO THAT WE CAN VERIFY THE VOTER IS WHO THEY SAY THEY ARE. SO THAT'S REALLY ALL IT TAKES. ONCE YOU'RE REGISTERED, BRING YOUR I.D. AND GO TO VOTE. AND OF COURSE, THE FINAL THING, AFTER YOU VOTE ON ELECTION DAY, YOU'LL GET AN I VOTED STICKER.