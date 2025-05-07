© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Your Answers: Tips for dealing with academic anxiety!

Published May 7, 2025 at 1:20 PM EDT

Believe it or not, we’re on the downhill slope of the school year & students may have a lot on their plates from practices and performances to end of year work.

But as the semester starts to wind down, tension tends to shoot up & sometimes anxiety can come up.

For our write-to-us this week, we’d like to hear your: Tips for dealing with academic anxiety!

Dear NewsDepth,
Here are some ways I could help my academic anxiety 1. Get a good night sleep 2. Have some kind of fidget like a stress ball or some other kind of fidget.

— Harneet, Pleasant Run Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,
When I get a little bit of anxiety, nervous, or jumpy I play with my sticky-tac to keep me calm and I fiddle with the sticky-tac stretch it and stuff it's really fun when you break in new sticky-tac but if I don't have it I ask a teacher to get a drink from a water fountain.

— Carter, Sidney Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,
How I deal with school anxiety is that I take some deep breaths, think of the fun things I'll get to do when I get home, and if I need to, I ask for help.

— Addison, Richardson Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,
I deal with academic anxiety by playing basketball or watching my favorite show or movie. These help me a lot, what helps you with anxiety?

— Xavier, Edgewood Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,
I deal with school anxiety by talking to my school counselor. Or I would either close my eyes and squeeze my hands and breathe in and out. AND BY THE WAY NEWS HOUND IS AWESOME SAUCE!

— Lauryn, Springdale Elementary

