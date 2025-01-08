© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Spot on Science: What creates the seasons?

Published January 8, 2025 at 7:02 PM EST

In this Spot on Science segment, Jeff explores the science behind seasons and the Earth’s tilt.

The Earth's 23.5-degree tilt causes seasons, as it orbits the Sun.

This tilt results in varying amounts of sunlight throughout the year, with solstices marking the longest and shortest days, and equinoxes representing spring and fall.

In Ohio, the temperate zone offers milder seasonal changes. But until spring comes back around, we gotta make the best of this winter!

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Spot on Science
Related Content