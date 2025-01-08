Spot on Science: What creates the seasons?

In this Spot on Science segment, Jeff explores the science behind seasons and the Earth’s tilt.

The Earth's 23.5-degree tilt causes seasons, as it orbits the Sun.

This tilt results in varying amounts of sunlight throughout the year, with solstices marking the longest and shortest days, and equinoxes representing spring and fall.

In Ohio, the temperate zone offers milder seasonal changes. But until spring comes back around, we gotta make the best of this winter!