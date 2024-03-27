Spot on Science: The Moon

There was a lunar eclipse this week on Monday, March 25th. Our intern, Alexandra, and her sister, Ariana, went out with their telescope to snap some pictures of the moon. The pictures came out so great we used it in this thumbnail! Thanks Ariana!

So how much do we really know about the moon?

The moon formed from a collision about 4.5 billion years ago. And earth is not the only planet in our solar system that has moons. Jeff St. Clair has the scoop!

Discussion Questions:

1. What do you think the moon is made of?

2. Have you ever seen the moon during the day?

3. If you could travel to the moon, what would you want to bring with you?