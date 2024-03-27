Spot on Science: Solar Eclipse

Destiny Thomas, a museum astronomer at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, discusses her passion for astronomy and the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th.

The upcoming eclipse will be visible across 13 states in the US, with Cleveland experiencing one of the longest durations of totality at three minutes and fifty seconds.

Thomas provides safety tips for observing the eclipse and suggests techniques for viewing it safely.

She also shares a fun way to find where to look in the sky during the eclipse using your hand. And the most important thing: Stay curious!

Discussion Questions:

1. Where will you be for the solar eclipse?

2. Do you have solar eclipse glasses?

3. Why is it important to wear glasses when looking at the eclipse?