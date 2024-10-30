Know Ohio: Eerie Lake Erie

Lake Erie, one of North America's Great Lakes, is famous not just for its beauty and recreational activities but also for its eerie mysteries!

Known as a "shipwreck graveyard," over 1,700 wrecks lie beneath its waters, posing dangers due to shallow depths and sudden storms.

The legendary Lake Erie Monster, or Bessie, adds to the intrigue with reports of its serpent-like sightings since the 18th century.

Visitors may also experience disappearing beaches, a natural phenomenon caused by shifting sands, and toxic algal blooms that give parts of the lake a ghostly green hue.

In winter, the lake can freeze over completely, creating a haunting landscape of solid ice. From shipwrecks to legends, Lake Erie is a place filled with captivating and spooky tales.