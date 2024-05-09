© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

May 16, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 30

Season 54 Episode 31 | 26m 46s

It’s the last episode of the season! We review what we learned this school year. Does the president go on vacation? Nick has the answer in this week’s Politics on Point. Olympic star Jesse Owens broke records off and on the track. And we hear about the origin story of Superman.

Aired: 05/14/24
NewsDepth
May 9, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 29
This week on the show: College protests, Ohio Foods, & a playwright!
Episode: S54 E30 | 26:46
NewsDepth
May 3, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 28
This week on the show: College protests, Kent State, & Playhouse Square!
Episode: S54 E29 | 26:46
NewsDepth
April 25, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 27
This week on the show: Severe Weather, Forever Chemicals, & Ohio’s most famous author!
Episode: S54 E28 | 26:46
NewsDepth
April 18, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 26
This week on the show: Student Loans, Ramadan in Gaza, & Flowers blooming!
Episode: S54 E27 | 26:46
NewsDepth
April 11, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 25
This week on the show: Taxes, March Madness, & A NASA Engineer!
Episode: S54 E26 | 26:46
NewsDepth
NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Extra Episode!
This week on the show: Electric vehicles, Solar panels, Prehistoric Ohio creatures!
Episode: S54 E25 | 26:46
NewsDepth
March 28, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 24
This week on the show: Total Solar Eclipse, Moons, & Space Missions!
Episode: S54 E24 | 26:46
NewsDepth
March 21, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 23
This week on the show: Fair Voting, Photography, & Extinct Species!
Episode: S54 E23 | 26:46
NewsDepth
March 14, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 22
This week on the show: State of the Union, Spring Traveling, & Gymnastics!
Episode: S54 E22 | 26:46
NewsDepth
March 7, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 21
This week on the show: Texas wildfires, Mexico City water shortages, & Lake Erie!
Episode: S54 E21 | 26:46
Petting Zoo
A+ Award
Inbox
Know Ohio
Spot on Science
Sketchbook
Politics on Point
Career Callouts
NewsDepth: Inbox
We want to hear from you.
Answer the weekly question now!
NewsDepth: Poll
A new question every week.
Vote in this week's poll!
NewsDepth: A+ Award
NewsDepth is pleased to reward positive student or school activity and achievement!
Nominate a Student!
NewsDepth Teacher E-Newsletter
Stay in the know about NewsDepth! Each week the NewsDepth team sends out an e-newsletter that gives a sneak peek at the upcoming episode and its related classroom resources.
Subscribe Now!
Teacher Information and Resources
  1. About NewsDepth
  2. Meet the NewsDepth Hosts
  3. NewsDepth Episode Schedule
  4. NewsDepth Teacher Resource Corner
  5. Connect with NewsDepth