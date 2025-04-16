Your Answers: Aquatic Discoveries!

In January, an iceberg the size of Chicago broke loose in the Antarctic.

And scientists dived to the bottom of the sea and found a thriving ecosystem full of incredible creatures – some never before seen by humans!

For our write to us this week, we want you to imagine you are a scientist who just discovered a new underwater creature – now, tell us all about it!

We want to hear your description of the creature, learn about the environment where they live, and if you want to send us a drawing of it, we might be able to share it on our episode next week!

Dear NewsDepth,

If I could create an aquatic creature, I would call it....**drum roll, please**

The Mer-hound. Mer-hounds usually eat seaweed and sardines. They are really odd creatures and are like dogs. They can be found eating, sleeping, or playing; but they are NOT seals.

Shoutout to Ms. Rushnok!

The Merhound, Ellie

— Ellie, Gilles Sweet Elementary

My creature is an octopus. My creature makes a buzzing sound. My creature eats fish, marine mammals, and other sharks, including small ones. My creature lives in the ocean. I am so excited that it exists.

— Jayla, Chardon Hills STEM School

Dear NewsDepth,

If I discovered an underwater creature I would put a tracker on it so I can locate it If I have to leave and go to bed. I don't think I can sleep in the water because of sharks and I don't think I can just pick it up and take it home with me and let it sleep in my bed cause then that would be all wet. But back to the story, the sea creature is forty feet long with an all pink fifty feet tail and eats sharks. I would be scared and probably swim to the top as soon as I put the tracker on. HOPE YOU ENJOYED MY STORY!

— Toni, Silver Lake

Dear NewsDepth,

If I was a scientist and found a new creature, I would imagine I would find something pretty cool! I drew an animal that is a mix between a dog and a Whale. in my mind, this awesome new animal would be super friendly, and SUPER fun.

OH! and tell NewsHound I said hi, he is one of my classes favorite parts.

Friendly Whale, Naomi

— Naomi, Maryland elementary

I have found a mysterious creature that will make great discoveries in the future! It's also a NEW primary color,! me being the founder, the color shall be named Jalp. Its a bright color, this creature is called Hadver. It was studied ,and detected some galactic and aquatic materials, The Hadver is eyeless, yet can see. it is kinda a fat I. yes the letter. The legs aren't attached but it still helps it around ! when the Hadver gets scared, it turns invisible, you can put your hand through it! I have to continue research , so till next time!

— Keara, Cork Elementary