NewsDepth

March 14, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 22

Season 54 Episode 22 | 26m 46s

This is week on NewsDepth: President Biden delivers the State Of The Union speech. We learn about the history of the political parties. Cities on the path of the solar eclipse are expecting thousands of visitors. And a local gymnastics team has brought home the championship for the 21st year in a row!

Aired: 03/12/24
NewsDepth
March 7, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 21
This week on the show: Texas wildfires, Mexico City water shortages, & Lake Erie!
Episode: S54 E21 | 26:46
NewsDepth
February 29, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 20
This week on the show: Electoral College, Artificial Intelligence, & Underground Railroad!
Episode: S54 E20 | 26:46
NewsDepth
February 22, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 19
This week on the show: Artificial Intelligence, Graffiti, & Mystery Animals!
Episode: S54 E19 | 26:46
NewsDepth
February 15, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 18
This week on the show: US/MX Border, Erosion, & Black History Month!
Episode: S54 E18 | 26:46
NewsDepth
February 8, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 17
This week on the show: Social Media, Super Bowl Tickets, & Amelia Earthart!
Episode: S54 E17 | 26:46
NewsDepth
February 1, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 16
This week on the show: Border Security, a new sport, and bugs!
Episode: S54 E16 | 26:46
NewsDepth
January 25, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 15
This week on the show: Iowa caucuses, government shutdown, & snow
Episode: S54 E15 | 26:46
NewsDepth
January 18, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 14
This week on the show: Winter weather & how animals and humans adapt to it / MLK in Cle
Episode: S54 E14 | 26:46
NewsDepth
January 11, 2024 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 13
This week on the show: 2024 Presidential Elections, Careers in Engineering, & Horses
Episode: S54 E13 | 26:46
NewsDepth
December 14, 2023 | NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 12
This week on the show: News of the year, consumer spending, and a dance group from Akron.
Episode: S54 E12 | 26:46
