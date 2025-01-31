© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

February 6, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 18

Season 55 Episode 18 | 26m 46s

This week on NewsDepth: Trump works to amp up the arrests of undocumented immigrants. a farmer benefits from the increase on the price of eggs. Ohio native Paul Laurence Dunbar became the first African American poet to earn national distinction. And a group in Nevada breaks stereotypes.

Aired: 02/04/25
NewsDepth
January 31, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 17
This week on the show: Snow in the south, Food, & Fashion!
Episode: S55 E17 | 26:46
NewsDepth
January 23, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 16
This week on the show: Inauguration, Gaza Ceasefire, & Cool Students!
Episode: S55 E16 | 26:46
NewsDepth
January 16, 2025 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 15
This week on the show: Wildfires, Ice Cutting Ship, & Social Media
Episode: S55 E15 | 26:46
NewsDepth
January 9, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 14
This week on the show: Seasons, Steel Industry, & Dancing!
Episode: S55 E14 | 26:46
NewsDepth
December 12, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 13
This week on the show: Lake-effect Snow, Christmas Trees, & Police Dogs!
Episode: S55 E13 | 26:46
NewsDepth
December 5, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 12
This week on the show: Inflation, Winter Forecast, and Crafting!
Episode: S55 E12 | 26:46
NewsDepth
November 21, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 11
This week on the show: Young Elected Officials, Trash into Energy, & Ohio’s Native American Names!
Episode: S55 E11 | 26:46
NewsDepth
November 14, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 10
This week on the show: Women’s Movements, Spain Floods & Native American Heritage Month!
Episode: S55 E10 | 26:46
NewsDepth
November 7, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 9
This week on the show: Election Results, Fierce Female Athletes, & A Beauty Queen!
Episode: S55 E9 | 26:46
NewsDepth
October 31, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 8
This week on the show: Presidential Campaigns, Spooky Science, and Tinikling Dancing!
Episode: S55 E8 | 26:46
