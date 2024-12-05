© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

December 12, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 13

Season 55 Episode 13 | 26m 46s

This week on NewsDepth: More than two million people got hit with lake effect snow A Christmas tree farmer explains how he grows in drought conditions. A K9 police officer answers some of your questions about their job. Ohio became a key player in shaping the steel industry and continues to influence manufacturing.

Aired: 12/10/24
NewsDepth
December 5, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 12
This week on the show: Inflation, Winter Forecast, and Crafting!
Episode: S55 E12 | 26:46
NewsDepth
November 21, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 11
This week on the show: Young Elected Officials, Trash into Energy, & Ohio’s Native American Names!
Episode: S55 E11 | 26:46
NewsDepth
November 14, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 10
This week on the show: Women’s Movements, Spain Floods & Native American Heritage Month!
Episode: S55 E10 | 26:46
NewsDepth
November 7, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 9
This week on the show: Election Results, Fierce Female Athletes, & A Beauty Queen!
Episode: S55 E9 | 26:46
NewsDepth
October 31, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 8
This week on the show: Presidential Campaigns, Spooky Science, and Tinikling Dancing!
Episode: S55 E8 | 26:46
NewsDepth
October 24, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 7
This week on the show: Early Voting, Exploring Europa, & Languages!
Episode: S55 E7 | 26:46
NewsDepth
October 17, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 6
This week on the show: Hurricane in Florida, Prescribed Burns, & Fall Foliage!
Episode: S55 E6 | 26:46
NewsDepth
October 10, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 5
This week on the show: Hurricane, Voter Registration, & Stranded Astronauts!
Episode: S55 E5 | 26:46
NewsDepth
October 3, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 4
This week on the show: Hurricane, Volcanoes, & Boxing!
Episode: S55 E4 | 26:46
NewsDepth
September 26, 2024 | NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 3
This week on the show: Voting, Interest Rates, & Schools!
Episode: S55 E3 | 26:46
