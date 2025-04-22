Petting Zoo: Emotional Support Skunk

When you think of support animals, you probably think of dogs or cats. But Chris Alberts went a different route with an animal we tend to avoid. A skunk!

It’s not everyday you see a skunk making visits to cheer people up, but that is exactly what Mr. Sushi does.

Mr. Sushi is a fully domesticated and de-scented skunk and is registered as an emotional support animal.

De-scenting a skunk involves a surgical process when they are young that removes their scent glands, so they can learn to grow up without the ability to leave that signature scent.

And while Mr. Sushi is only 10 months old, he’s working on his certification to become a full fledged therapy animal!

And special thanks to Tommy and Dylan from Evening Street Elementary in Worthington for helping NewsHound pick the Petting Zoo story this week!