NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 27

This week on NewsDepth:

Inflation cools, but tariff pressure mounts.

We meet a group keeping the Ukrainian tradition of Pysanka alive.

An ancient animal's DNA has helped it return from extinction.

And Jeff tells us how dogs went from hunting to napping on your bed.

Imported (adjective): Goods that were brought from another country for sale.

Pagan (noun): A blanket term for a religion that is outside of accepted western religions like Christianity and/or Judaism; often used to describe ancient, pre-christian religions.

Commission (verb): To request the production of a work of art.

Domesticated (adjective): An animal that is tame enough to live as a pet or on a farm.

In this week’s episode we visited two bee farms in Maryland.

Experts say hundreds of millions of bees have died in the past several months, and it's unknown what's to blame.

On our next episode, we will have a new Career Callout segment featuring a beekeeper.

But we need your help coming up with interview questions. So tell us: What would you ask a beekeeper about their job?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their questions!

In this week’s Spot on Science, Jeff walks us through the evolution of dogs from wolves.

Many other animals, like cats, chickens, and even llamas, have been domesticated for hundreds of years to live and work among humans.

For our poll this week, we want to know: Do you have a pet?

Students can choose between: dog, cat, fish, bird, lizard, rodent, something else, or no, I don’t have a pet.

