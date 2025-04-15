Petting Zoo: Retired Chickens

In Missouri, Erica Camp is changing the way people see chickens.

Through her organization Second Hen’d, she rescues and rehomes hens that are no longer useful to egg producers, like Blossom—now the group’s unofficial mascot.

Erica, who grew up around farm animals, founded the nonprofit after realizing there were few options for hens past their egg-laying prime.

She now fosters chickens, trains new owners, and teaches classes to show people that chickens can be loving, loyal pets.

Despite limited resources, Erica is driven by passion and hopes to expand her efforts and raise awareness through events and community outreach.