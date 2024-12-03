© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Sketchbook: Medina Ice Carver

By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published December 3, 2024 at 1:08 PM EST

In this edition of Sketchbook, we meet Aaron Costic, an ice carver who creates intricate sculptures using a chainsaw, a tool not typically associated with art.

Growing up in Medina, Ohio, he initially shunned traditional art lessons but found his passion in ice carving.

After honing his skills through competitions, Costic became an internationally recognized artist, winning the World Ice Art Championships eight times and even presenting at the Winter Olympics.

He founded Elegant Ice Creations, which designs custom sculptures for events and hosts the annual Medina Ice Festival.

The festival, which usually takes place in February, features over 100 hand-carved sculptures, live carving demonstrations, and unique events like the fire and ice tower.

Costic continues to captivate audiences with his temporary yet stunning creations.

