Your Answers: How can tourism impact the economy?

Tensions from the ongoing trade war and tariffs between the U.S. and Canada are impacting Canadian tourism in bordering cities.

And many American businesses that cater to Canadian tourists are facing hard times.

For our write to us this week, we want you to get in the mindset of an economist. And tell us: How can tourism impact the economy?

Tourism can impact the economy because when you spend money somewhere else it helps the businesses make money, so they don't shut down their business. And so, the citizens have food and clothing. Tell newshound he is the best dog ever!

— Molly, Emerson Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

We have been learning all about the struggling area of Alliance, Nebraska in Social Studies. A man by the name of Jim Reinders built the Carhenge, and many people came to the area. Those people who came from far away probably needed to eat and sleep in Alliance. I generalized that you also needed to pay to see the Carhenge exhibit. In the end, 80,000 tourists a year began visiting Alliance!

— Luka, Seton Catholic School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think tourism can impact the economy greatly because people in the areas can lose their jobs if people aren't visiting and spending money. Without jobs, people would struggle to pay bills, feed themselves and their kids, and won't be able to pay for gasoline to get around or do anything fun. Another example is moving the stadium. This can effect both downtown businesses and Brookpark businesses. Tourist industries often have a limited time to make a profit. The economy would be impacted in many ways and man times.

— Somaj, St. Benedict School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think that tourism impacts the economy in the way of souvenirs. When I travel to another place that I can't go to often, I usually buy a little thing to help me remember my trip there. I think that many people do the same thing to help remember their time spent. I think that if we restrict tourism, that will decrease by a huge amount, and increase by a huge amount if we do the opposite. Souvenirs are a great way to accommodate that, and tourism is what keeps that part of the economy running!

— Asher, Mulberry Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Tourism can affect the economy because of the way that you have to pay money to go places. Also, tourism is already a part of the economy.

— Kennedy, McCormick Middle School