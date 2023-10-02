Fuel the Soul

Extras
Lidia serves up pasta two ways, Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Lidia reminisces with a Dandelion Chickpea Salad & Ricotta Frittata from her childhood.
Pull together an easy meal with Lidia’s Cheese Plate, Plum Mostarda, and Carrot Salad.
Timing is everything with Lidia’s Pork Chops, Ricotta Cookies & Cauliflower Tomato Soup.
Enjoy a light meal with Lidia’s Broccoli & Cannellini Salad served with Rollatini of Sole.
Lidia shares her family’s Pork Guazzetto with Beans and a new Apple Cranberry Crumble.
Try Lidia’s winning dinners - Balsamic Chicken Stir-Fry & her Lemon Chicken Scaloppine.
Simply dine in with Lidia’s Winter Panzanella and Mussels with Sausage & Potatoes.
Lidia treats us to a colorful Radicchio & Endive Salad and her Cheesy Stuffed Veal Chops.
Lidia prepares southern Italian favorites.
All
-
All
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 11
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Lidia cooks a Grilled Vegetable Salad, Spicy Lobster Linguine and eats lobster with Ethan.
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi.
Lidia cooks up an Italian Cheeseboard, Skillet Sausage & Peppers and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Lidia cooks Four Cheese Baked Macaroni, Spritzes, and Spicy Vinegar Ribs & Potatoes!
Lidia cooks up a Kale Salad with Avocado & Pistachios & Cheesy Baked Chicken Wings.
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi!
Lidia cooks Squash Cannellini Toast, Balsamic Strawberries and Sauced Spaghetti Squash.
Lidia cooks a Radicchio Apple Salad with Cheese Toast and Skillet Ricotta Mini-Meatloaf.
Lidia cooks up Fresh Fuzi with Chicken Ragu and a Chocolate Ricotta Brick Cake.
Lidia cooks Focaccia di Recco, Pecorino & Pear Salad and Rigatoni with Sausage & Cabbage.