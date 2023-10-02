Fuel the Soul

What fuels Lidia’s soul are the memories of her loved ones. Today, her Dandelion and Chickpea Salad brings back memories of foraging for this simple nutritious childhood favorite. And sometimes it's the warmth a dish delivers, like her One-Pan Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana. It’s easy to make while still satisfying that classic craving. Let's cook food that nourishes the body, mind & soul!