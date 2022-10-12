Serving up Pasta

Lidia reminds us that pasta can open a world of flavorful possibilities. Lidia shares two recipes: Penne with Cauliflower & Green Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Roasted Peppers. Then Lidia talks about all things fresh pasta with Sfogline friends from Bologna, Monica & Daniela Zappoli. From the pasta shape to the sauce, the addition of vegetables & proteins - the combinations are endless!