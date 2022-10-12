A Kind Gesture

Lidia reminds us that a simple gesture of cooking for others can make a big impact. Lidia cooks up a freezer-friendly Pork Guazzetto with Beans and bakes a classic Apple Cranberry Crumble. Lidia reaches out to her friend Donatella Cinelli Colombini, a winemaker in Italy, to discuss all things wine and women. Sharing food is a powerful thing and Lidia loves to share with you.