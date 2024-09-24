Feed the Connection

Every dish reminds me of a different time in my life, from childhood with memories of my Cuttlefish Salad with Potatoes and Olives. To motherhood with my Penne Rigate with Sausage, Mushrooms, and Ricotta one of Tanya’s favorites. And today as a grandmother cooking my family Chicken Rollatini with Provola and Artichokes. Each dish tastes like a different era, and I love to feed that connection!