Chicken for Dinner

Lidia shares three easy stovetop chicken recipes. First, a family favorite, her Balsamic Chicken uses the classic stir-fry technique to create an Italian-style sweet-and-sour glazed chicken. She inspires her grandson to cook up Chicken Legs with Artichokes & Cider Vinegar. And in 30 minutes you can make her impressive Chicken Scaloppine. Easy prep & easy cleanup make for winning dinners!