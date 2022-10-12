Finding the Balance

It's easy for life to escape us, but cooking can help you slow down & remind you to nourish yourself. Get inspired with her quick Steamed Broccoli, Cannellini & Egg Salad. Then Lidia catches up with her granddaughter Olivia and discuss her versatile recipe for Baked Fruit. Balance the meal with Rollatini of Sole, filled with seasoned breadcrumbs, dressed with a roasted tomato lemon sauce.