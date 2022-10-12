Timing is Everything

Lidia teaches everyone to make the kitchen and recipe work for you! Lidia starts with a one-sheet wonder of Spicy Pork Chops & Broccoli. Lidia catches up with her grandson Lorenzo and shares a freezer-friendly Cauliflower & Tomato Soup. Paired with a family favorite, Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cookies to make this one special, but easy weeknight meal. Work smart, not hard and follow along with Lidia!