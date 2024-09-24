Growing up Lidia

I treasure my childhood. I look back on those meals that shaped who I am today with gratitude. My grandfather always saved the fatty end of the prosciutto for his favorite Prosciutto and Onion Frittata. My brother and I loved to eat these Vegetable Polpette as kids. Coming from the North, we ate this Mushroom Ragù with Greens over Polenta a lot. Sharing my memories and flavors brings me such joy.