An Easy Effort

Lidia shows us how to make a cheese board with a homemade plum mostarda & gnocco fritto. Lidia catches up with her friend and champagne producer, Rita Jammet. They reminisce and discuss Lidia’s new recipe, Honeydew Granita. The grazing continues with a salad of roasted squash, carrots, chickpeas & almonds. Entertaining can be easy & approachable with tips from Lidia's Kitchen.