You’re Invited

Lidia serves up pasta two ways, Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Lidia reminisces with a Dandelion Chickpea Salad & Ricotta Frittata from her childhood.
Pull together an easy meal with Lidia’s Cheese Plate, Plum Mostarda, and Carrot Salad.
Timing is everything with Lidia’s Pork Chops, Ricotta Cookies & Cauliflower Tomato Soup.
Enjoy a light meal with Lidia’s Broccoli & Cannellini Salad served with Rollatini of Sole.
Lidia shares her family’s Pork Guazzetto with Beans and a new Apple Cranberry Crumble.
Try Lidia’s winning dinners - Balsamic Chicken Stir-Fry & her Lemon Chicken Scaloppine.
Simply dine in with Lidia’s Winter Panzanella and Mussels with Sausage & Potatoes.
Lidia treats us to a colorful Radicchio & Endive Salad and her Cheesy Stuffed Veal Chops.
Lidia prepares southern Italian favorites.
Lidia's Kitchen Season 12
Lidia's Kitchen Season 11
Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Lidia cooks up a Kale Salad with Avocado & Pistachios & Cheesy Baked Chicken Wings.