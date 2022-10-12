Lidia treats us to a full meal starting with a Radicchio, Endive, Apple & Pecorino Salad. She invites Julia home for a sweet treat - Mixed Berry Bread Pudding. And the main dish stars her Cheesy Stuffed Veal Chops. Whether it's slowing down to cook for yourself, treating yourself to dessert or just sitting down to enjoy a dish and connect with loved ones, always remember to treat yourself.