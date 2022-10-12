Carry on Tradition

Lidia shares recipes that will be recreated for generations. Her Dandelion & Chickpea Salad is a great way to carry on memories of foraging! Lidia reminisces with an old friend, Dario Cecchini, a butcher from Italy. Each frittata Lidia makes is filled with memories, this one features bread, ricotta & spinach. Lidia encourages viewers to make their own traditions and pass them along to loved ones.