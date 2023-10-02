Something for Everyone

It's important to be inclusive at the table, and cook dishes to meet the dietary restrictions of all. Lidia prepares Butternut Squash and Cannellini Beans. Lidia and granddaughter, Julia, make an easy dessert of Strawberries & Balsamic. Whether you’re watching your carbs or gluten-free, Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Spicy Tomato Sauce is the recipe you need!