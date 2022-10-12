Rethink Risotto

Risotto can be the base for so many flavors, and Lidia encourages viewers to get creative! Lidia adds a twist to the average risotto using oats, butternut squash & sunchokes. Lidia’s granddaughter, Olivia, calls to show off her Rice Balls made from leftover risotto. Then Lidia creates a bacon, egg & cheese Breakfast Risotto. Remember the “risotto-bilities” are endless!