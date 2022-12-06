Never Enough Pasta

You can never have enough pasta! First, Lidia pulls together a simple fresh dish of Mezze Rigatoni with a Raw Tomato Sauce. Miles calls looking for a way to refresh his leftover ditalini, and makes a Cheddar Frico filled with the pasta. Then Lidia makes an Asparagus & Spinach Pesto which dresses up some Cavatappi. Pasta…it’s the gift that keeps on giving!