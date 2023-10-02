© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lidia's Kitchen

Good Friends & Good Food

Season 11 Episode 1103 | 26m 46s

The best part about gathering around the table is sharing good food with good company. Grandson Ethan swings by to help Lidia build the ultimate Italian Cheeseboard. Then she cooks up an easy crowd-pleaser Skillet Sausage & Peppers. For a sweet finish, Lidia makes a childhood favorite, St. Joseph’s Zeppole. So tune in to learn how to entertain with showstopping ease the Lidia way!

Aired: 10/06/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving up Pasta
Lidia serves up pasta two ways, Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Carry on Tradition
Lidia reminisces with a Dandelion Chickpea Salad & Ricotta Frittata from her childhood.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
An Easy Effort
Pull together an easy meal with Lidia’s Cheese Plate, Plum Mostarda, and Carrot Salad.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Timing is Everything
Timing is everything with Lidia’s Pork Chops, Ricotta Cookies & Cauliflower Tomato Soup.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Finding the Balance
Enjoy a light meal with Lidia’s Broccoli & Cannellini Salad served with Rollatini of Sole.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
A Kind Gesture
Lidia shares her family’s Pork Guazzetto with Beans and a new Apple Cranberry Crumble.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Chicken for Dinner
Try Lidia’s winning dinners - Balsamic Chicken Stir-Fry & her Lemon Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Simply Dining In
Simply dine in with Lidia’s Winter Panzanella and Mussels with Sausage & Potatoes.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Treat Yourself
Lidia treats us to a colorful Radicchio & Endive Salad and her Cheesy Stuffed Veal Chops.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Southern Italian Favorites
Lidia prepares southern Italian favorites.
Episode: S9 E916 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 11
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Welcome to My Kitchen
Lidia cooks Focaccia di Recco, Pecorino & Pear Salad and Rigatoni with Sausage & Cabbage.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Tried and True
Lidia cooks Four Cheese Baked Macaroni, Spritzes, and Spicy Vinegar Ribs & Potatoes!
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
The Dinner Dance
Lidia cooks up a Kale Salad with Avocado & Pistachios & Cheesy Baked Chicken Wings.
Episode: S11 E1109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Embrace the New
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi!
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Something Special
Lidia cooks a Grilled Vegetable Salad, Spicy Lobster Linguine and eats lobster with Ethan.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Worth Celebrating
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving up Pasta
Lidia serves up pasta two ways, Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Stretch Your Meal
Start reinventing leftovers with Lidia’s Skillet Sausage & Peppers and Risotto Cakes.
Episode: S10 E1014 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Easy Going Recipes
It’s all about easy going recipes like Lidia’s Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Episode: S10 E1013 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Carry on Tradition
Lidia reminisces with a Dandelion Chickpea Salad & Ricotta Frittata from her childhood.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:46