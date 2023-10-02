Good Friends & Good Food

The best part about gathering around the table is sharing good food with good company. Grandson Ethan swings by to help Lidia build the ultimate Italian Cheeseboard. Then she cooks up an easy crowd-pleaser Skillet Sausage & Peppers. For a sweet finish, Lidia makes a childhood favorite, St. Joseph’s Zeppole. So tune in to learn how to entertain with showstopping ease the Lidia way!