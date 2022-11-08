Can't Go Wrong

Extras
Lidia serves up pasta two ways, Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Lidia treats us to a colorful Radicchio & Endive Salad and her Cheesy Stuffed Veal Chops.
Try Lidia’s winning dinners - Balsamic Chicken Stir-Fry & her Lemon Chicken Scaloppine.
Pull together an easy meal with Lidia’s Cheese Plate, Plum Mostarda, and Carrot Salad.
Lidia reminisces with a Dandelion Chickpea Salad & Ricotta Frittata from her childhood.
Simply dine in with Lidia’s Winter Panzanella and Mussels with Sausage & Potatoes.
Lidia shares her family’s Pork Guazzetto with Beans and a new Apple Cranberry Crumble.
Timing is everything with Lidia’s Pork Chops, Ricotta Cookies & Cauliflower Tomato Soup.
Enjoy a light meal with Lidia’s Broccoli & Cannellini Salad served with Rollatini of Sole.
Lidia shares three quick and easy flavorful light lunches.
