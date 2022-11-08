Can't Go Wrong

Lidia cooks up dishes that always have your loved ones begging for more. She starts with her Pan Pizza, showing us just how easy it is to make at home. Then Lidia gets a call from her grandson Miles, proudly sharing pictures of his Skillet Lasagna! Lidia finishes the all-star lineup with her quick weeknight take on Chicken & Eggplant Parmesan. You can satisfy any craving with this menu!