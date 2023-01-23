How Cuyahoga County residents can get help with gas, electric, water and sewer bills
Gas
- How to apply for help with your gas bill
- Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP)
- Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)
- Winter Payment and Reconnection Plans
- Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program
- Columbia Gas of Ohio’s HeatShare program
- Medical Certificates
- PRC: Prevention, Retention and Contingency
Electric
- How to apply for help with your electric bill
- Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP)
- Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)
- Winter Payment and Reconnection Plans
- For customers of FirstEnergy/the Illuminating Company
- For customers of Cleveland Public Power
- Medical Certificates
- PRC: Prevention, Retention and Contingency
This guide was originally created by Conor Morris and Rachel Dissell as a project of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative. Signal Cleveland staff members Olivera Perkins, Abbey Marshall, Stephanie Casanova, Gennifer Harding-Gosnell, Candice Wilder, April Urban and Rachel Dissell updated the guide in January 2023. Mary Ellen Huesken edited the guide.