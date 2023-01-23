© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Columbia Gas of Ohio’s HeatShare program

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST
Two pairs of feet wearing woolen socks pressed up on a white radiator
Yevhen Prozhyrko
/
Shutterstock

Like the EnergyShare program, Columbia Gas of Ohio’s HeatShare program is described by the company as a “last resort” program that provides a one-time $250 grant per calendar year. It is administered by the Salvation Army for Columbia Gas customers who have exhausted all other forms of aid such as HEAP.

  • Families qualify if they have an annual gross household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines (or $41,625 for a family of four).
  • Households experiencing financial hardships may also be eligible for the program, determined on a “case-by-case basis,” according to Columbia Gas.
  • Apply by contacting the Salvation Army office closest to where you live.
Tags
Economy utilities