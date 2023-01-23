Columbia Gas of Ohio’s HeatShare program
Like the EnergyShare program, Columbia Gas of Ohio’s HeatShare program is described by the company as a “last resort” program that provides a one-time $250 grant per calendar year. It is administered by the Salvation Army for Columbia Gas customers who have exhausted all other forms of aid such as HEAP.
- Families qualify if they have an annual gross household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines (or $41,625 for a family of four).
- Households experiencing financial hardships may also be eligible for the program, determined on a “case-by-case basis,” according to Columbia Gas.
- Apply by contacting the Salvation Army office closest to where you live.