Like the EnergyShare program, Columbia Gas of Ohio’s HeatShare program is described by the company as a “last resort” program that provides a one-time $250 grant per calendar year. It is administered by the Salvation Army for Columbia Gas customers who have exhausted all other forms of aid such as HEAP.



Families qualify if they have an annual gross household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines (or $41,625 for a family of four).

Households experiencing financial hardships may also be eligible for the program, determined on a “case-by-case basis,” according to Columbia Gas.

Apply by contacting the Salvation Army office closest to where you live.