CHN also administers the sewer crisis program through the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. It provides a one-time payment to people who have experienced a “hardship” within the last six months.

Customers of the sewer district can apply if they have documentation to prove the hardship. To apply, call CHN Housing Partners at (216) 774-2349 or go to https://chnhousingpartners.org/utilityassistance/