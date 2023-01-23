Winter Payment and Reconnection Plans

Ohio requires these plans to be offered to all residential gas and electric customers (not including Cleveland Public Power) from October 1 to April 15, regardless of income. Cleveland Public Power voluntarily participates in what utilities refer to as the “winter rules.” Contact your individual utility company to learn more about the individual plans.



The Winter Heating Season Plan requires a customer to pay a third of their total bill balance each month.

The “one-sixth plan” requires a customer to pay their past-due bill amount in six equal monthly payments in addition to each new bill amount.

The “one-ninth plan” requires a customer to pay their past-due bill amount in nine equal monthly payments in addition to a monthly budget amount, based on estimated use.

Ohio requires utility companies to offer a Special Reconnection Order from mid-October to April 15. This order allows customers who have been disconnected or are being threatened with disconnection to pay $175 to establish, maintain or restore their service, regardless of income.

Cleveland Public Power is exempt but voluntarily follows the rules.

